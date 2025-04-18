Juventus continue to face challenges in unlocking the full potential of Dusan Vlahovic, despite the Serbian remaining their primary attacking option. The club made a substantial financial commitment to secure his signature from Fiorentina in early 2022, with the expectation that he would become a consistent and decisive presence in front of goal.

However, since making the switch to Turin, Vlahovic has struggled to consistently replicate the form that made him one of Serie A’s most highly-rated forwards. He is now working under his third manager at Juventus, yet the expected breakthrough has yet to fully materialise. While he has had moments of quality, a sustained run of performances matching his earlier reputation has eluded him.

Throughout his time at the club, much of the criticism has centred on the coaching staff, with observers suggesting that successive managers have failed to build a system that brings the best out of the striker. With Igor Tudor now in charge, there is speculation that he too may soon come under scrutiny if Vlahovic’s struggles continue.

Complicating matters further is the uncertainty surrounding Vlahovic’s contract. Talks are currently ongoing to extend his deal, which is due to expire at the end of the 2025–26 season. However, negotiations have reportedly made little progress, raising the possibility that the club could risk losing him on a free transfer unless terms are agreed soon. In light of this, Juventus may be compelled to consider a sale at the end of the current campaign if a resolution cannot be found.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Despite these concerns, there remains optimism that the Serbian forward can rediscover his best form. Speaking on the matter, Sandro Sabatini offered a hopeful perspective. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he stated:

“Vlahovic had a very good season and a half at Fiorentina. At Juventus, the Serbian initially suffered a bit, including pubalgia. And last year with Allegri he did well. This year, with Motta, the Serbian was expected to score tons of goals.

“We will see a good Vlahovic at the end of this season.”

For Juventus, a strong finish from Vlahovic would not only justify the significant investment made in him but also offer renewed confidence heading into next season—whether under Tudor or a new managerial regime.