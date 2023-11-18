Juventus will face Inter Milan with an attacking lineup that has struggled to find the back of the net recently. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, who made a strong start to the season as the club’s top scorers, have seen their goal-scoring form decline in recent weeks.

Despite Juventus securing victories, their defensive performances have been crucial. While defenders play a pivotal role in both scoring and preventing goals, Juventus will need a more potent attack to overcome Inter Milan.

Inter Milan boasts some of Serie A’s finest attackers, and it is expected that they will pose a significant threat in the upcoming match.

Journalist Giovanni Guardalà, who has closely observed both clubs in preparation for the Derby d’Italia, suggests that Inter Milan possesses the superior attack.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter with Lautaro Martinez and Thuram scored twice as many goals as Chiesa and Vlahovic. Allegri needs to find his best attackers as soon as possible. Perhaps it doesn’t take much to rekindle them . A goal on the most important night of November 26th.”

Juve FC Says

Our attackers have struggled in the last few weeks and we truly need to do better upfront to defeat Inter.

If we keep playing how we have done in the last few weeks, we may not get any chance to hurt them.