Journalist urges John Elkann to stop Juventus payments for Vlahovic and Chiesa

Juventus has been in the news for the wrong reasons and it seems its former president and board of directors made too many bad decisions.

They have left their role now and the new leaders are facing some of the worst situations in the club’s history, which could have a major effect on the team by the end of this season.

Juve has already been docked 15 points, but their players are not even playing well, considering they now have a huge mountain to climb.

The journalist Tony Damascelli is unhappy with how the team plays and believes Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are not worth the money Juve agreed to pay for their signatures.

Damascelli has now urged John Elkann to stop making the payments the Bianconeri are sending to Fiorentina for their signatures.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The world champions are overpaid and unresponsive tourists, the two veterans from Commisso ( Chiesa and Vlahovic, ed. ) in search of lost football, indeed if Elkann had a second of courage he could not honor the one hundred and twenty million to be paid to Fiorentina”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic remain two of the best players in Serie A and it is ridiculous to think they are the problem of the team.

Players play to the manager’s instruction and it is the job of the gaffer to find a system that will make them thrive.