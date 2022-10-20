Journalist urges Juventus not to allow Pogba to go to the World Cup

The Italian journalist Marcello Chirico has urged Juventus not to rush Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa back to action and to stop the Frenchman from going to the World Cup.

Pogba has been injured since July and just returned to partial team training, while Chiesa has been out since the start of this year.

The Italian is closer to a return to the pitch, but Pogba is a key player for the France national team.

They are the holders of the World Cup and he is desperate to participate in their defence of the competition.

However, Chirico believes allowing him to go to the tournament makes no sense. Instead, the former Manchester United man should stay back and continue his recovery at home.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa and Pogba are unlikely to return soon. I’m amazed that someone says they play for Milan or even earlier. But everyone on social media believes in the upcoming return of Chiesa. It was right. They will be there by January.

“I hope that Juventus will stop and not allow Pogba to go to the World Cup. He has stuck, having surgery late, he must stay here. Do we want to risk losing him definitively with the World Cup if he gets hurt? the owner of the card is not the French Federation but Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one player we need in all our matches this season and it makes little sense to expose him to anything that will aggravate his injury problems.

The midfielder has been injury-prone lately and needs to manage his workload better.

That will hardly happen at the World Cup, where he would be playing so many games in quick succession for his national team.