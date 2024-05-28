Juventus aims to look refreshed and different when they begin the next season, and some changes are already expected.

With no Max Allegri, Juve will have a new manager in the coming weeks. Thiago Motta is now tipped to become their next manager.

His arrival is imminent, and one of the first things he wants to do is to keep Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is out of contract in just over 30 days, and Juve has been struggling to get him to sign a new deal.

The midfielder wanted to be sure who the next boss would be because he had a very good relationship with Max Allegri.

However, he also has fantastic relations with Thiago Motta, who is expected to be the next Bianconeri manager.

Journalist Massimo Caputi believes Juve still needs more midfielders and recommends the Atalanta duo Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Considering that it seems right to me that Thiago Motta wants Rabiot, as he is one of the best players for Juventus and the championship in that role, I personally prefer Ederson and Koopmeiners, who I think are very skilled and who I would bet on if I had to choose Juventus needs quality players, not only able to beat the man but also have intensity and physicality. They need midfield players who know how to defend and enter, as well as have good dribbling skills.”

Juve FC Says

It has been tough for us and it is partly because our team does not have the best players in every spot.

Hopefully, we can improve that before the next term begins.