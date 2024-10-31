Thiago Motta’s dynamic and unpredictable approach at Bologna made his team challenging to counter, as he frequently rotated players and adjusted lineups based on form and specific match demands. Now at Juventus, Motta has carried this philosophy forward, selecting players he believes are best suited for each match. While this adaptability worked well early on, Juventus has begun to struggle, with inconsistent results against teams they were expected to defeat, leading to criticism over his reluctance to establish a more consistent starting lineup.

One of Motta’s vocal critics is journalist Fabio Ravezzani, who argues that Juventus’ experimentation period should conclude in favour of a stable and well-defined team. As reported by Tuttojuve, Ravezzani expressed his concerns: “It is clear that the period of experiments at Juve must end. We need to understand who is a starter and who is not with minimal rotation. Then we need to protect the defense a little more. Creativity is fascinating, but to win you need solid certainties. That’s all. Motta will learn, hopefully.”

Motta’s rotational tactics were well-received initially, as Juventus’ unpredictability made it difficult for opponents to prepare against them. However, recent performances suggest that the constant rotation may be affecting the team’s cohesion, making it challenging to build chemistry and defensive stability. Juventus, traditionally expected to challenge for the Serie A title, now risks slipping behind their rivals if they continue to drop points.

Despite the current criticism, Motta still has the trust of the Juventus board, which acknowledges his potential to lead the team toward long-term success. However, if results do not improve, this trust could be tested. By establishing a core group of players, Motta might strike a balance between tactical flexibility and consistency, which could restore Juventus’ winning momentum and satisfy a fanbase eager for stability and success.