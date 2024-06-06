Federico Chiesa appears to be struggling to find his place in the current Juventus team, particularly under Max Allegri over the last two seasons.

The attacker was often deployed in an unfamiliar role within Juve’s 3-5-2 system under the former manager, leading to tensions between Chiesa and Allegri and hindering his performance.

It’s widely acknowledged that Chiesa thrives better on the left of a three-man attack, typically in a 4-3-3 formation. However, with Thiago Motta also not favouring the 4-3-3 system, finding the right position for the former Fiorentina player becomes a challenge.

Chiesa’s contract is set to expire in 2025, and with just a year left on it, he has yet to sign an extension. Thus, one of Motta’s initial tasks is to either convince Chiesa to stay or allow the club to explore selling the Euro 2020 winner.

Journalist Marco Piccari believes that Chiesa has the potential to excel under Motta, but the coach must assure him of his value within the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would never get off the Juve bandwagon if I were Chiesa. However, I ask myself another question: does Motta want a player like Chiesa? I appeal to Motta, as soon as you arrive in Turin, call Chiesa and put him at the center of the tactical project. I believe that Chiesa can fit into Motta’s football well, he needs to be convinced”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been a key player for us over the last few seasons, and we want him to stay. However, he has to be useful; otherwise, there is no need.