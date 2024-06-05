Juventus is looking to bolster their squad with some of the best talents in Italian and European football, and one of the players on their shopping list at the moment is Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons and has shown that he is Atalanta’s key man.

He led them to the final of the Coppa Italia and the Europa League, with La Dea winning the latter.

Atalanta wants to keep the Dutchman, but that will be tough because he is wanted by the likes of Juventus and Liverpool.

Although La Dea has set a high asking price for his signature, Juventus hopes to lower it by including one of their youngsters in their bid to sign him.

The men in black and white are keen on winning the race for his signature, but journalist Mario Mattioli has warned them against chasing big names.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus must redo the midfield. Rabiot can also stay, with Koopmeiners you would increase the level but it We would also need someone else, in addition to Rabiot, to be very careful, not to go after names , but to re-establish sector by sector to become Juve again.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the biggest names in Italian football at the moment, but the Dutchman is worth his weight.

He has been fantastic and will do a brilliant job if we add him to our squad.