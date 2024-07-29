Some Juventus fans were unhappy with their team’s performance in their last friendly game against FC Nürnberg.

The fixture ended in defeat for the Bianconeri in their first match under new manager Thiago Motta.

Motta has been training his team for weeks and hopes to win the league this season.

Fans had expected a win, but the result was disappointing. Many seemed to overlook that it was one of the weakest Juventus sides that could have been fielded.

Motta started the game with several youngsters and new signings, focusing primarily on giving several players some much-needed playing time.

However, some dissatisfied fans were heard chanting for the return of Max Allegri, which annoyed journalist Paolo de Paola, who warned against not supporting the team through all challenges.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I saw someone cheering Allegri, but to certain fans, I say that standing on the shore with a rifle pointed at your team is counterproductive, it makes no sense to judge a friendly in which a large part of the team was made up of kids”.

Juve FC Says

We will always have some fans who only want to support the team when the results are positive, but we still expect the team to have a good season.