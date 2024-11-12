Juventus is coming off a strong run of results, securing two wins and a draw before the international break, and now they face a series of critical fixtures. These positive results in Serie A have rekindled their hopes of competing for the Scudetto, but the Bianconeri’s success this season has been hampered by inconsistency, leaving them with much to prove.

The main priority for Juventus now is ensuring their key players return from international duty without injury. Having struggled with injuries and squad depth throughout the season, any setbacks in this period could derail their momentum. Their first fixture back after the break will be a tough home encounter with AC Milan, who are direct contenders in the Serie A title race. A win here is vital for Juventus to remain competitive in the league, and anything less could put them at a significant disadvantage.

Looking beyond the domestic scene, Juventus also faces a tough Champions League challenge, with matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City in the coming weeks. These games will test their ability to balance their domestic ambitions with their European commitments. Juventus will need to pick up points in Europe to ensure they progress to the knockout stages of the competition, adding to the importance of the upcoming fixtures.

Francesco Cosatti, a journalist for Tuttojuve, has highlighted the significance of this period for Juventus. Despite a number of players being absent for international duty, Cosatti believes that Juventus is well-equipped to handle their demanding schedule. He stated, “This team was built to face all the commitments, even if there are some critical issues such as the role of central defender or the replacement for Vlahovic. The next matches will be decisive, in the league there is a tight fight and in the Champions League we need to get points in view of the remaining matches.”

Juventus’ squad depth will be tested, and the upcoming matches will determine if they can build on their recent victories or if their struggles will continue. Given their inconsistent form, securing positive results in both Serie A and the Champions League will be crucial for their season. With a mixture of key players and new additions, Juventus is hoping that they can navigate this tricky period with success.

After surviving a challenging start to the season, Juventus is determined to capitalise on the momentum they’ve built. Their performances in the coming weeks could define their season, and the team will need to prove they have what it takes to compete at the highest level in both Italy and Europe.