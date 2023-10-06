Juventus has faced financial challenges in recent seasons, which have limited their ability to make significant player signings. The club’s desire to remain competitive at the highest level led to the blockbuster signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, a transfer that was unprecedented in Italian football.

However, sustaining such a high level of spending came at a cost. Juventus went into debt to support their ambitious transfer activities and efforts to compete on the European stage. Over the course of six seasons, the club accumulated a substantial debt, estimated to be around 700 million euros.

The decision-making process and financial management of Juventus, under the leadership of Andrea Agnelli, have come under scrutiny. Some observers, including journalist Fabio Ravezzani, have questioned the club’s approach and how they accrued such a significant debt.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In the last six years, Juventus has accumulated budget liabilities of over 700 million. Madness, especially considering the results of the last 3 seasons. Plus an investigation that eliminated the top management. What went through A. Agnelli’s mind from Cr7 onwards remains a mystery.”

We have had a terrible run financially, but the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli has been a major positive that would help us get back to a healthy place.

He led a successful summer operation in which we did not have to spend so much money and we trust him to make good decisions.