Veronique Rabiot categorically denies the recent rumors that claimed her son Adrien has reached an agreement with Juventus over a contract renewal.

The Frenchman’s contract was about to expire last June before signing a new deal just a few days before the deadline.

However, the two parties only penned a one-year contract. Thus, they now find themselves in the same situation once more.

The 28-year-old has cemented himself as a protagonist at the club and a key component in Max Allegri’s tactical system. He’s also considered to be a leader in the dressing room.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would loathe to lose his services for free at the end of the season.

But despite what last week’s reports may have suggested, the midfielder’s mother and agent insists that the two parties have yet to strike an agreement.

Veronique leaves her son’s future hanging in the balance, saying he hasn’t made up his mind just yet.

“I absolutely deny the news that appeared in the sports press on Thursday regarding the renewal of Adrien’s contract with Juventus,” said the agent in a note to ANSA via JuventusNews24.

“Adrien has not made any decisions about his future and is solely focused on the pitch. At the moment, there are no discussions with any club about his future.

“Even though I was angry on Thursday morning when I discovered the news on the front page of a newspaper, which is nothing more than a total journalistic invention, I chose to respond only today to let the weekend pass and not interfere with Adrien’s match .”

The 2022 World Cup finalist joined Juventus as a free agent in 2019 following a contract dispute with Paris Saint-Germain.