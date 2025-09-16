Stevan Jovetic was regarded as one of the most promising strikers in Europe during his time at Fiorentina, where his performances quickly attracted interest from some of the continent’s biggest clubs. The Montenegro international was widely admired for his technical ability, creativity and eye for goal, and it seemed inevitable that he would eventually leave La Viola for a more prominent stage.

Among the clubs keen to secure his signature was Juventus, which was seeking to bolster its attacking options at the time. As the most successful club in Italian football and reigning Serie A champions, Juventus appeared to represent a natural next step for a player of Jovetic’s calibre. For many, a move to Turin would have been the logical progression in his career.

A Move to England Instead of Turin

Despite Juventus’ strong interest, Jovetic opted for a different path by joining Manchester City in the Premier League. The decision surprised many, particularly given the opportunity he had to remain in Italy and compete for silverware with Juventus. His spell in England, however, proved relatively short, as he remained for only two seasons before returning to Serie A.

Reflecting on his choice, Jovetic explained his reasoning in an interview, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb. He stated, “Did I regret it later? No. When I left Fiorentina, I chose Manchester City over Juventus because I didn’t want to disappoint the Viola fans, with whom I have a special relationship.”

Loyalty to Fiorentina Influenced His Decision

His words reveal the depth of his connection with Fiorentina and their supporters, suggesting that loyalty played a decisive role in his career move. While Juventus may have offered a greater platform for success within Italy, Jovetic’s respect for the Viola fans outweighed the potential benefits of such a transfer.

There remains a sense that he could have thrived in Turin, given the trajectory of Juventus during that period. Nevertheless, Jovetic made his choice to pursue a new challenge abroad rather than remain in Italy with a domestic rival. His decision reflects both the complexity of football careers and the personal values that often guide players when choosing their paths.