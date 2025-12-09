Stevan Jovetic has expressed concerns about the mounting expectations placed on Kenan Yildiz as the Turkiye star continues to strive for success at Juventus. Since breaking into the first team, Yildiz has quickly become a key figure at the club, attracting widespread attention for his performances.

The youngster has been regarded as a potential poster boy for the Old Lady, and the club are keen to retain him. Yildiz appears to enjoy the recognition he is receiving, but the men at the Allianz Stadium are aware that he could be tempted to leave if circumstances do not evolve favourably.

Comparisons and Pressure

From the outset of his senior career, Yildiz has been compared to some of Juventus’ former idols and is even seen by many as one of the world’s most promising young players. This level of scrutiny has created significant expectations in every match, and when he does not deliver, the team often struggles.

The attention is almost always on him during difficult performances, forcing Yildiz to mature faster than many players of his age. The constant comparisons and pressure highlight the challenges faced by young talents in high-profile clubs.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Jovetic’s Perspective

Jovetic, who has closely followed Yildiz’s development, believes the midfielder is under excessive pressure. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the attacker said, “I like Yildiz, he has great talent and quality. But there are too many expectations on him, too many comparisons to Del Piero. He doesn’t need that, he just needs to be himself, and in my opinion, he can become a great player. He has some very important qualities.”

Jovetic’s remarks emphasise the need for patience and understanding from fans and media alike. Allowing Yildiz to develop naturally and focus on his own game could unlock his full potential and ensure he becomes a central figure in Juventus’ plans for the future. With the right guidance and support, the young midfielder has the tools to thrive at the highest level while handling the pressures that come with being a rising star at one of Europe’s leading clubs.