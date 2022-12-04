Joy and sadness for Juventus stars as Rabiot’s France eliminate Milik’s Poland

Juventus stars enjoyed contrasting fortunes as France eliminated Poland from the World Cup today.

The French team has Bianconeri midfielder Adrien Rabiot who has been in superb form this season for the club.

France is defending the trophy and defeated the Polish side thanks to some individual brilliance from Kylian Mbappe.

However, their opponents had two Bianconeri stars of their own with Arkadiusz Milik and Wojciech Szczęsny playing for them, as Tuttomercatoweb reports.

They narrowly qualified for the knockout stages of the competition and have now gone out thanks to the brilliance of the French team.

We wish Rabiot the best as he seeks to win the competition at the first time of asking, while our Polish contingent should return to training as soon as they can.

Juve FC Says

As the WC enters its latter stages, we expect to see some of our players return as their nation gets eliminated.

While it will be great to have a World Cup winner in our squad, we also want our men back as soon as possible.

We built momentum before the break and will want to continue where we stopped on the return of football.