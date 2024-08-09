Juan Cabal is one of the players Juventus added to their squad during this transfer window, and the Bianconeri unveiled him yesterday.

The Colombian has improved since he moved to Serie A in 2022 where he played for Hellas Verona until this summer.

After missing out on Riccardo Calafiori, Juventus quickly snapped Cabal up and has made him one of their summer arrivals.

The 23-year-old would be eager to impress under Thiago Motta when the season begins and has spoken to the media.

He spoke about several things, including his Juve idols, and when asked about what he brings to the group, he said on the club’s website:

“I want to bring to Juve all my skills and my way of being as a person, on and off the pitch; I am ready to do everything the Coach asks of me. My characteristics? In one word: ” resilience “, I have fought and fight to make my dream come true; I have many Juventus references, from Cuadrado to Alex Sandro, and I would like to become one of them.”

Juve FC Says

Cabal has been one of the finest defenders in the league, and adding him to our squad makes it significantly stronger.

The defender has a lot of work to do to become our first choice and he knows that being signed by Motta does not guarantee him anything, so he must work hard.