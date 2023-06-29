Juan Cuadrado could remain in Serie A as he nears a Juventus exit

Juan Cuadrado’s tenure at Juventus could come to an end within the next 72 hours as he nears his departure from the club as a free agent.

The Colombian winger’s performances were not deemed sufficient to earn him a contract extension at the Allianz Stadium, prompting Juventus to be open to his departure.

Several parties have shown interest in acquiring his services, including clubs from the Saudi Pro League, where Cuadrado would have the opportunity to secure a lucrative deal.

However, it appears that Cuadrado is inclined to remain in Europe, and he has attracted attention from at least two Serie A clubs.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, both Atalanta and Lazio are interested in securing the winger’s signature. These clubs believe that Cuadrado’s experience would prove valuable in their quest to establish themselves among the top sides in the league.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado is no longer good enough for us, but that does not mean he will not make it at another Serie A club.

The winger is one of the most experienced players in our squad, but he is not as effective as he should be, so we do not have to keep him in the group further.

We can always find another player that will replace him and have a bigger impact on the squad.