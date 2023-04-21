Juan Cuadrado is unhappy about always being tested

Juan Cuadrado is unhappy that he is always being picked to undergo doping tests.

The Colombian was picked for a test after Juventus’ match against Sporting Club and that is the umpteenth time it has happened to him since he has been at the club.

The doping test is an important part of football and players are always subjected to it by the authorities in charge.

Cuadrado seems to feel he is unfairly targeted and Calciomercato reports he posted:

“ Who knows why I always have to take the doping test ”

Juve FC Says

Doping is one key part of the game, but we can understand if some players find it unnecessary and frustrating.

Cuadrado might have ranted about it, but the winger knows it is crucial and will submit himself for more tests in the future when asked to do so again.

The most important thing is that our players watch what they take in deliberately and otherwise because they risk a lengthy ban if any of them fails a doping test.

The win against Sporting helps us get closer to ending this campaign as European champions, but the semi-final will be tough and we must be prepared to face a Sevilla side that is a master at winning the competition.