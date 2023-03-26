Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado has been linked with a move to Al Nassr, a transfer that would reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr has been looking to improve their squad with European imports all year round after adding Ronaldo to their group.

Cuadrado is out of contract at Juve in the summer and the club does not seem willing to hand him a new deal.

The Bianconeri are quickly getting used to adding younger players to their group and it directly affects the Colombian.

His fitness this season has also not helped his bid to earn a new contract, so he is likely to change homes at the end of the term.

Calciomercato reports Cuadrado has been on the radar of Al Nassr and they remain determined to add him to their squad when his Juve deal expires.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has had great days on our books, but the former Chelsea man has struggled recently, which is one reason we have not offered him a new contract.

His body seems to be losing the energy needed for professional football and we would be wise to let him leave.

Before he goes, the club must make plans to add a replacement to the squad as soon as the summer.