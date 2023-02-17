Juan Musso still considers Juventus a rival for a European place

Atalanta’s Juan Musso still believes Juventus is one of the clubs competing for a European spot in Serie A.

The Bianconeri were second on the league table before they were docked 15 points which sent them to mid-table immediately.

They now have a lot of work to do to even finish inside the top half of the table.

However, while speaking about their rivals for a European place, Musso named Max Allegri’s men.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“It’s what we have in mind: we know we can do it. But we play it with Naples, Inter, Milan, Rome, Lazio, maybe even Juve… With such competition you must have courage, hunger. And you have to believe it enough to think you can beat anyone.”

Juve FC Says

Although we have lost some points, we remain one of the strongest clubs in the league and can go on a winning run that will get us back around the European places on the league table.

Other clubs know this and are worried about when we emerge from our troubles and go on a long winning run, which is something we have done repeatedly in the past.

But for now, we must focus on winning one game at a time and not in the long term.