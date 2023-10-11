Juan Zuniga, a standout full-back during his time with Napoli in Serie A, recently disclosed how he came tantalisingly close to donning the Juventus jersey.

Juventus has a reputation for acquiring top talent from rival Italian clubs, although many are reluctant to engage in transactions with the Turin giants. Napoli, in particular, has been steadfast in their reluctance to negotiate with Juventus and was determined to hold onto Zuniga.

The defender has now shed light on his situation during the contract’s final stages with Napoli, revealing that he had a pre-contract agreement with Juventus. However, he ultimately opted to remain in Naples after they successfully convinced him to decline the offer from the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I was giving my all, I was at Napoli when it happened: I was in my best moment as a full-back and I played on the left while in the national team I played on the right.

“Barcelona and Juventus ? That whole story was true. I had contacts with Barcelona , ​​a pre-contract with Juve, until in the end Napoli said I had to stay and I made many assists to Cavani and Higuain.”

Juve FC Says

Zuniga was one of the finest full-backs around during his playing days and would have been a perfect pick for us.

However, he missed the chance to play at a top club and win trophies by sticking to Napoli, which was his loss.

We would always have the resources to sign an alternative player if any of our targets change their minds.