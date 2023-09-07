Juventus have registered a significant win in court as they succeed in moving the Prisma trial from Turin to Rome.

As we all know, the club has been indulged in legal troubles over the last couple of years.

The Prisma inquiry is based on alleged false accounting related to salary maneuvers conducted by the club during the Covid-19 period.

While Juventus players at the time waived the wages of four months during the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, they had allegedly signed secret agreements with the club that allowed them to pocket a portion of the relinquished salaries.

These accords weren’t recognized on the balance sheet, constituting a legal infringement on the club’s part.

By the end of last season, Juventus reached a settlement with the public prosecutors that ended the sporting trial with a fine (the club had already been deducted 10 points in the Capital Gains trial, which is a separate case).

Nevertheless, the civil case remains in motion, but the club’s legal team achieved an important win as the Court of Cassation accepted the request to move the trial from Turin, acknowledging the territorial jurisdiction of Rome over the matter.

As Tuttosport explains, the Roman court had a more lenient approach to the matter. Following an investigation on Victor Osimhen’s transfer from Lille to Napoli, the trial found no infringements.

The source expects the procedures to take some time before culminating in a preliminary hearing, but in the meantime, Juventus will be satisfied with their initial victory.