Jurgen Klinsmann anticipates a closely contested match between Juventus and Inter Milan in their upcoming Serie A encounter next weekend. Currently, Juve and Inter hold the top two positions in the league table, with Juventus trailing Inter by two points.

In the event of a Juventus victory, they would leapfrog Inter to claim the top spot in the league standings. Conversely, an Inter win would widen the gap to five points, reinforcing their position as leaders.

The significance of staying close to Inter is not lost on Juventus, and their rivals also have a vested interest in Juventus keeping the race tight. A closely contested battle ensures that Inter does not establish a significant lead, similar to Napoli’s dominance in the previous season.

Ahead of the game, former Inter star Klinsmann said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“An advantage from a physical and mental stress point of view, but I haven’t followed Allegri’s team that well to say how much they will be able to exploit it.

“I know they suffer criticism, but I also know they win. And a head-to-head Heading up against Juventus is never easy. But it’s nice that this historic duel is ignited: the match on the 26th gives energy regardless of any stoppage or tiredness, we just hope to have more of it and gain a small advantage.”

Juve FC Says

This game is the biggest in the first half of the season in Italian football and we have to win it.

We defeated Inter in both legs of our league matches last season and the Nerazzurri will want to get some vengeance from us in this game.