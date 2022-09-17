Jurgen Klopp does not like what he has seen from Arthur so far

Arthur Melo is struggling to impress at Liverpool, and he could return to Juventus in the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian left Juve for the Premier League club late into the last transfer window.

They had been desperate to offload him all summer, and they couldn’t miss a chance to send him away when Liverpool asked.

At Anfield, he has struggled to play for the Reds, and he has less than 20 minutes of football under his belt so far.

Arthur had been injury-prone at Juventus, and he rarely played for them before he moved to England.

This means he would need a period of adaptation, but it seems he might return to Italy soon.

Calciomercato says he has not impressed Jurgen Klopp, and the Liverpool gaffer could allow him to return to Juve earlier than both clubs agreed.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a fine player, but he is struggling to play at Liverpool because he rarely did at Juve.

He didn’t even have a proper pre-season with the Bianconeri, and Liverpool’s style of play requires a lot from the players.

He must get fitter to fit into what they want to achieve, and he remains the only one that can help himself with that.