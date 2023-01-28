Jurgen Klopp gives an update on the fitness of Arthur

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the fitness of Juventus loanee Arthur Melo as the Brazilian recovers from yet another injury problem.

Arthur joined the Reds in the summer on loan with a view to a permanent transfer and the Bianconeri had been hopeful he would do well.

However, without starting a match for them, he was injured and has been sidelined for the past few months.

He has been working hard to get back to full fitness and the Liverpool boss has provided new information on his recovery.

Klopp said via Il Bianconero:

“I see it well, he has started running again and in two or three weeks he will be able to return to training with the team”.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been unfortunate with injuries for most of his career and the latest is a major setback because he had been hopeful he would earn a permanent move to the Reds.

It is good to hear that he is getting fitter and could return to group training soon.

Hopefully, the ex-Barcelona man will do well and earn a permanent transfer in the summer because if he returns to Juve, we will be forced to find a new home for him.