Torino manager Ivan Juric has blamed his side’s poor attack for their struggles in the match against Juventus today.

Juve won the Turin derby, thanks to goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik, as they keep pace with the clubs at the top of the Italian league standings.

Il Toro knew they had their work cut out to get anything from the game against a very strong Juve side.

Torino looked good at times but never really hurt the Bianconeri and Juric believes it is because it was a poor day for their attack.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The team played the right game in the first half, removing references and playing well. The second opened like this and it becomes difficult to analyse, then if Juve closes it becomes tough. I didn’t expect to concede goals like this, we gave away the first corner kick. There were many passes towards Zapata, I saw Vlasic very alive, let’s say it wasn’t a great day for the attack.”

Juve FC Says

We do not expect Juric to say we are better than them openly, but the result speaks for itself and we won on merit.

The boys could have won with a bigger margin, but scoring two unanswered goals in a derby is more than good enough.