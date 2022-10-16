Juric reckons his players deserved more from the Juventus game

Torino manager Ivan Juric believes his players deserved at least a draw from their 1-0 loss to Juventus yesterday.

The Bianconeri beat their neighbours to return to form and condemn them to even more misery.

It is a result that helps Juventus to get back some of their swagger and they will now look to build on it and win even more matches.

However, for Juric, it means increased pressure to win matches as he now faces being one of the next Serie A bosses to lose his job.

He spoke after the game and seemed impressed with how his team played.

He then insisted they did enough to at least earn a draw from the fixture.

He said via Football Italia:

“A draw would’ve been a fair result. It was a tough and tense match. In my view, Juve only created chances thanks to our own mistakes.

“For the rest, we controlled it well. We conceded on a set play, where they have players who are great in the air and we do not. My lads gave their call, I cannot complain about that.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a hard season for Juric, and he would want to take some of the blame away from himself.

Judging by the score, Il Toro gave a good account of themselves, but they will not get an easier Juventus to beat after now.

We also had to defeat them and did. The players deserve credit, but we would need to work hard for our next matches.