Juric rues missed chances to hurt Juventus but admits Torino couldn’t match their second-half tempo

Torino manager, Ivan Juric says they had a great first half in their match against Juventus and should have hurt the Bianconeri.

Juve won the Turin derby thanks to a late goal from Manuel Locatelli, but their opponents had started the game brightly.

As Juve struggled to get into the match, Torino caused them problems and should have scored at least one goal before halftime.

However, they were left to rue their missed chances when the clubs came back for the second half.

Whatever Massimiliano Allegri had told his team at halftime was taken seriously and they improved on their performance against the hosts.

Locatelli and Federico Chiesa would then combine for the game’s winner in the 86th minute.

It was a hard blow to take for Juric, who feels his side should have ended the game with something had they struck the first blow in the first half of the match.

“It was a great first half, we could’ve hurt Juve with more quality, but we didn’t,” Juric told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“Juventus then raised the tempo and we kept up for a while, but not the whole way. Unfortunately, with injuries we are forced to play some out of position and try to move them into new roles. It’s difficult, we were missing Djidji as well in defence today, but above all were without forwards.

“In any case, there are many areas where we need to improve in our passing, our movement and technique. It’s a pity, because for long periods we did play really well.

“We don’t really know the approach yet, as in the first half we dominated on the left flank, but we should’ve pushed more down the right when they moved Bernardeschi. We don’t yet have the sharpness to understand those moments and adjust.

“We were superior in the first half, had to adapt the way they did at half-time, but didn’t recognise what we needed to do.

“Plus we were up against Juve, a side with great players and once they raised the tempo, it became difficult. The regrets are the first half, as we kept robbing the ball, allowed Juve very few passes in a row, but didn’t make the most of it.”