Just 10 million Euros can land quality Atalanta man but Juventus will not sign him

Sky Sports via Ilbianconero is reporting that Papu Gomez is on his way out of Atalanta next month, and he would cost just 10m euros.

Juventus has been named as one of the teams looking to sign him, however, the report says that the Argentinean will not be making a move to Turin.

He reportedly fell out with his manager recently and despite being arguably their most important player and club captain, it seems that their relationship has gotten to a point where things cannot be normal again.

Gomez has been key to the rise of the Bergamo side to the top echelons of Italian football and he has already scored five goals and provided two assists for them in 16 competitive games this season.

His creativity is one that might benefit Juventus, but the report says that Juventus are not looking to sign him because they have more than enough players in that position.

At 10m Euros, the Bianconeri would be getting a top player cheaply, but it seems that Andrea Pirlo is happy with his current options even though their current midfield isn’t as strong as it once was.

The report says all the big names in Italian football want him except Juve.