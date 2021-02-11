Juve and Atalanta set to compete for a trophy for the first time ever

One day after sealing their qualification to the final, Juventus found out who will be their last opponents on the road for another Coppa Italia triumph.

Atalanta won the second leg of their semi final encounter against Napoli in a 3-1 result, thanks to Duvan Zapata’s opener and Matteo Pessina’s brace.

The two sides had previously played a goalless draw at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, thus La Dea’s win was more than enough to set a date against the Old Lady in the final.

This clash is expected to take place on May 19, and according to ilBianconero, it will be the first time that Juve and Atalanta go head to head for a trophy.

The Bianconeri had previously took part in 20 Coppa Italia finals, winning 13 titles in the process.

For their part, the Orobici had played 5 finals throughout their history, only sealing the title on one occasion.

Nonetheless, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men will be encouraged by the fact that their sole triumph came against another Turin based club.

The club in question is of course Torino FC, and this title dates back to the year 1963.

Atalanta have been on a steady rise for the last five years or so under the expert guidance of Gasperini, as well as a formidable scouting system, and they have recently qualified for the Champions League knockout stages for the second season in a row.

It remains to be seen whether La Dea will seal their first trophy in the Gasperini era, or will Juventus extend their record in the competition with a 14th title.