Juve and Inter have company in the race for young Serie A star

When a young talent manages to impress with a mid-table Serie A side, the bigger fish are always fast to take note.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard being linked with a move towards Inter or Juventus at the end of the season.

The young Dane made the move from Nordsjaelland to the Blucerchiati last summer for a fee of 6.5 million euros.

But after several impressive performances – including a spectacular outing in the 2-1 victory against Inter in December – his market price has arguably doubled.

According to Calciomercato.com, the big Italian clubs are no longer alone in the race for Damsgaard’s signature, as Tottenham Hotspur and several Bundesliga sides are keeping tabs on the player.

The report states that Inter noticed the player during their encounter against Sampdoria, whilst Napoli later asked for information about him.

Few weeks later, Juve naturally entered the race, as the Italian champions have lately been interested in adding emerging talents to their ranks.

Nonetheless, the report points out that Sampdoria have recently preferred to do business with the rich Premier League clubs.

Lucas Torreira and Dennis Praet are two players who have been sold by Massimo Ferrero’s side to Arsenal and Leicester City respectively in the last few years.

Therefore, the Italian giants better look out for Spurs who will be hoping to sway away the Danish talent with a lucrative offer.

Sampdoria will definitely welcome all interest in their 20-year-old star, as such a transfer auction would only serve in raising their asking price, which is reportedly set at around 20 million euros as a start.