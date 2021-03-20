Juve and Inter receive boost as EPL club is ruled out of the race for Aguero

When Sergio Aguero scored his iconic last-minute goal against QPR on the final day of 2011/12 season, he cemented himself as a Manchester City legend.

The Argentine has been with the club for almost 10 years now, becoming the Cityzens’ all-time best goal scorer with 257 goals in his 384 appearances.

Nonetheless, all good things come to an end, as the 32-year-old is expected to leave the English club once his contract expires by the end of the season.

Although an extension hasn’t been ruled out just yet, the most likely possibility at the moment is a divorce between the two sides.

Luckily for the man most commonly known as ‘Kun’, a host of top European clubs will be queuing for his signature once he leaves Pep Guardiola’s team.

However, his list of suitors has shortened, at least if reports are to believed.

According to Build Sports (via Calciomercato), Juventus and Inter have received a boost in the race to sign Aguero, as Chelsea ruled themselves out of the competition.

The report claims that the Blues will instead focus on other transfer targets, mainly Erling Braut Haaland, who also happens to be an objective for the Bianconeri.

As for the Argentine international, it is not a surprise to see him linked with the Old Lady, who has a long history in signing glamorous free agents.

As for the Nerazzurri, they recently seem to be leaning towards a similar policy, especially after the arrival of former Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta.