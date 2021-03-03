Juve and Man United might duel for a future free agent

Juventus and Manchester United could cross paths on several occasions during the upcoming summer transfer market.

The two European giants are both monitoring Raphael Varane’s situation at Real Madrid according to some reports (Calciomercato).

Moreover, the Old Lady would be interested in bringing back Paul Pogba to Turin for a second spell.

Nonetheless, the Italians and the Englishmen could also end up pursuing the same future free agent.

According to ilBianconero, Juve and United are both tracking Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu.

The attacking midfielder has been a part of the Rossoneri’s squad since 2017, but his contract with the club is due to expire in the summer.

Therefore, if Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara fail to put the player’s signature on a contract renewal in the next three months, he’ll become a free agent.

Since the Bianconeri are renowned for pouncing on the opportunities to sign players for free, their interest in the Turk shouldn’t come as a surprise.

However, the source warns the Juventus management of another potential suitor for the 26-year-old.

Although the Red Devils possess one of the best attacking midfielders in the game in the form of Bruno Fernandes, the report still claims that they could try to add Hakan to their ranks next season.

Calhanoglu had been one of the best players at Milan at the beginning of the campaign.

However, the Turkish international has been struggling to find his best form after recovering from Covid-19.

Furthermore, the midfielder suffered from a muscular injury in the Rossoneri’s last match against Roma.