Video – Sublime Tevez freekick wins goal of the day

On this day in 2015, Roma welcomed Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico.

Although the match ended it up being a 1-1 draw, Carlos Tevez stole the highlights with his stunning opener.

The Argentine star launched a spectacular freekick towards Morgan De Sanctis’ top corner, as the Italian goalkeeper could only watch the sublime strike.

Even better, the whole team ended up celebrating the goal under the curva of the travelling supporters, reminding us all of what we mostly miss in today’s football.