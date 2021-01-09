“Juve are a team to be respected” Sassuolo’s manager gives his thoughts on Pirlo’s team

Roberto De Zerbi has made Sassuolo one of Italy’s most exciting teams to watch and ahead of their match against Juventus he has revealed his respect for the Bianconeri.

Sassuolo has emerged as a team to watch in the Serie A this season and they will provide a major test for Juventus when both teams meet tomorrow.

They are currently just a point behind Andrea Pirlo’s men on the league table and an unlikely win for them would see them move ahead on the standings.

De Zerbi was speaking ahead of the match and he said that the Neroverdi may have dropped points against the top Italian teams this season, but they will not be changing their style of play.

He admits that Juventus undoubtedly has the best players before adding that they are different this year and he admires them for the difference they offer.

“Everything that Sassuolo has become seems to be taken for granted, but the truth is that we are having huge problems over the last few months and that makes our results even more extraordinary,” said De Zerbi in his press conference via Football Italia.

“Even in the games where we faltered, we never changed our identity or lost our courage. Losing to Milan, Inter or Atalanta can happen, because these are stronger teams than we are, but we won’t change our approach because of that.”

On Juventus, he added: “Juve are a team to be respected, with strong players and who play good football. I admire them more this year, as they have something different compared to the others.”