Juve-Atalanta Coppa Italia final could be moved

Juventus are set to take on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on May 19, but Lazio and Torino’s postponed Serie A clash could affect the fixture.

The Stadio Olimpico was believed to be a potential destination for the final, but as Torino and Lazio were unable to play their recent Serie A clash there, a new date is needed for this match.

May 19 is a possibility for this fixture, which will mean that the Coppa Italia would need to be played elsewhere, and this is being considered at present.

TuttoSport understands that the Reggio Emilia or San Siro could be possible hosts of the final, with the destination expected to be named in the coming weeks.

A decision is expected to be made on Lazio-Torino today by the ‘sports judge’, and this could well affect the decision for the final.

Juventus will be hoping for an upturn in their form before they take on Atalanta however, and with hope that Inter Milan can falter at the top of the division, but the Serie A division already looks tied up.

The Old Lady will need to end the campaign well to ensure themselves of Champions League football with us currently holding only a two-point advantage over Napoli who currently occupy fifth in the division, a team we still need to play in a previously-postponed match.

