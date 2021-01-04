Juve boss Pirlo admits interest in World Cup winning forward

Andrea Pirlo has admitted an interest in bringing Olivier Giroud to Juventus this month.

It has been widely speculated that the Old Lady are looking to bring in a fourth striker to interchange with our current options, especially with the Coronavirus threatening the availability of players on a week-by-week basis.

While we have been linked with a host of options, very few have been admitted to by the club, but Pirlo refused to rule out a move for the Chelsea striker.

When asked about a potential move for Giroud, Pirlo told DAZN (via the Metro): ‘He’d be handy.

‘We already discussed with the club what we want to do and if there are any opportunities.

‘Maybe a striker who can rotate with our strikers.’

While Giroud is currently playing as the club’s third-choice to play up front, he has still notched up five Champions League goals this term, in only 142 minutes I might add (as found on Soccerway).

The World Cup winner may be keen to find himself a new club for the remainder of the season as he looks to cement his place for France at the upcoming European Championships, but his relationship in West London hasn’t come into question as of yet.

Chelsea are struggling for form at present however, and should they look at bringing in another number 9 this month, that could well change.

Would Giroud suit Juventus’s playing style? Is he the best option being mooted at present?

Patrick