Juve boss Pirlo admits ‘very angry’ feeling after Morata miss

Andrea Pirlo has admitted that seeing Juventus striker Alvaro Morata miss an open goal against Atalanta yesterday made him angry.

The Old Lady went onto draw the match 1-1, but missed a host of chances to take all three points in Turin, including a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty which was saved, and Morata attempted a backheel into an open goal to take an initial lead.

The manager spoke after the match about the chances that got away from them, and while he accepts that ‘these things can happen’, the Spaniard’s miss angered him.

On Ronaldo’s miss, Pirlo told the post-match media conference (via Goal.com): “It’s a pity because it would have helped us to go ahead, but these things can happen.

“Morata’s miss made me very angry, it’s something we cannot afford. These opportunities can channel the game in a certain way. One must have the lucidity to make the right choice and he didn’t. Aside from that he played a great game. It happens that goals are not scored sometimes.”

There was plenty more chances that our side should have put away, and it was frustrating to see our team forced to settle for just one point having been so dominant throughout the 90 minutes.

While Morata’s miss has been highlighted by the boss, I feel like he had a better game than Cristiano, who should have done better on a few occasions, including with the attack which resulted in Morata attempting the backheel.

Is the manager wrong to highlight that incident for his anger?

Patrick