Juventus has an important fixture this weekend as they face AC Milan. They must win this game to maintain the narrow gap between them and Bologna.

The Red and Blues are enjoying a good season under Thiago Motta and pose the biggest threat to Juventus’ chances of finishing the season inside the top three.

However, they are not the only threat, as AS Roma is currently only six points behind the Bianconeri, with Atalanta also in close pursuit.

This makes every remaining match a must-win for Juventus, starting with the weekend fixture against Milan.

Milan is also eager to maintain their spot ahead of Juventus and will be playing to win. Massimo Pavan insists that Juventus must avoid playing with fire and ensure they win their remaining matches.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We need a victory against Milan because Juve can’t play with fire.

“Roma are two victories away, Atalanta potentially at minus 7, their place in the Champions League is still far from certain.”

AC Milan will give us a tough game, but we can win the fixture, and that is what we require of us at the moment.

Our players must focus on winning it, which means playing better than they did at Lazio.