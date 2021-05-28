Juve captain Chiellini to extend his stay on Allegri’s instruction

Fabrizio Romano revealed that a new contract is set to be signed by club captain Giorgio Chiellini.

The 36 year-old is readying himself to captain Italy at the upcoming European Championships, but is set to tie himself to the Old Lady before he departs.

Chiellini move to Juve 16 years ago from Roma, picking up over 400 league appearances in for our famous Black & White, winning nine Serie A titles in the process.

While it was reported that he could leave Turin this summer at the end of his playing contract, he now looks set to stay put after the announcement of Max Allegri as boss, a manager he played under to win five of those scudetti.

Our captain missed many matches this term with various injuries, and you could have understood if Juve did turn down the chance to extend his stay if they didn’t believe his age would allow him to stay fit, but with Fabrizio Romano unveiling that he will now be signing a new deal with the club, you can expect to see him back with the club in time for the new season.

Patrick