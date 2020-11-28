Juve chief defends Dybala who is the subject of criticisms

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has come under fire for a host of below-par performances this term, but Fabio Paratici ‘very calm’ on the player.

The Argentine suffered a torrid start to the season, with injury and Coronavirus hampering his training and ability to play, and he has taken some time to recover.

In his nine appearances in all competitions this term, Dybala has just one goal contribution, a goal against Ferencvaros, and his performances have been below par.

Luckily Juve have both Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata in red-hot form this season, but the former Palermo star is one who can be crucial to our season also.

Fabio Paratici has come to defend his out-of-form star, adding that he will be important for our side as usual this season.

“We are very calm about Paulo, as we were on De Ligt last year when almost everyone criticized him,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia (via TuttoSport).

“We know he is very demanding towards himself and this year he will give us a great hand and will be decisive as always. He is a very serious boy.”

These comments were before the fixture with Benevento, where he again failed to hit his previously high level, and he may well need to take a back seat until he can prove to be ready to star for our side.

Patrick