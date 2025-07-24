Juventus are still determined to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the club, but they have also identified two Premier League strikers as fallback options.

The Bianconeri had brought the Frenchman on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last January. The 26-year-old had his highs and lows, but his brief spell was considered largely positive, especially after toppling Dusan Vlahovic in the pecking order of both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor.

Therefore, Juve are hoping to find a new agreement with the European champions that would allow them to count on Kolo Muani’s services for next season. However, the two clubs continue to disagree on the formula, as the Old Lady is pushing for a loan with an option to buy, while PSG insist on adding an obligation.

Juventus facing competition for Randal Kolo Muani

According to La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve), Kolo Muani has other options on the table, as Milan consider him a suitable player for Max Allegri’s counterattacking football, while Newcastle United continue to lurk.

Nevertheless, the France international has given his priority to Juventus, as he felt comfortable and well-appreciated by the club and the fanbase.

Randal Kolo Muani ((Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Serie A giants will be able to reach the finish line while keeping their competitors at bay.

Juventus following Hojlund & Darwin Nunez

In the meantime, Damien Comolli and the rest of the Juventus management continue to keep tabs on alternative solutions, particularly two in the Premier League.

The first would lead to Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who could be on his way out of Old Trafford, especially if the Red Devils acquire a new centre-forward.

The other is Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez who failed to impress in his first three years at Anfield, and is now considered surplus to requirements following the arrival of Hugo Ekitike.