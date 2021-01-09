Juve continue to look to the future with third target days from signing

Juventus are claimed to be closing in on a deal to sign Abdoulaye Dabo from Nantes this month.

Gianluca Di Marzio insists that a deal could be completed as early as Monday, with the 19 year-old set to join on loan with an option to buy.

Dabo will be expected to join up with our Under-23 side initially as our club assesses his talents, although as he is yet to make his senior bow for Nantes, you wouldn’t expect him to make a huge jump into our first-team in the near future.

The youngster has featured for France at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level previously, and is widely recognised as a winger, although he is believed to be comfortably playing as an attacking midfielder also.

A deal for Dabo comes as we are also believed to be closing in on two other players of the same age. American full-back Bryan Reynolds is expected to join the club this month, before being loaned out to another Serie A side due to our inability to register foreign players to our quota.

We are also believed to be close to a deal to sign Rovella from Genoa this month, although that is rumoured to include him staying with his current club for the foreseeable future.

Patrick