Juventus played out a dull goalless draw against Empoli this evening, in a performance that won’t linger long in the memory of their players.

The men in black and white struggled to connect during key moments of the play and found Empoli too well-organised to break down.

Empoli, with nothing to lose, quickly closed off the spaces Juventus might have exploited.

In the end, it cost Juve another two points, the same number they dropped against AS Roma in their previous match.

After the match, Calciomercato wrote:

“After the one at home with Roma, Juventus collects another in Empoli. Motta’s Bianconeri provide a disappointing performance at Castellani-Computer Gross and stumble into another misstep. The goals conceded remain zero, but this time, too Juve creates little and does not break through. Vlahovic and his teammates climb to the top of the table alone but could be overtaken tomorrow by the other leaders, including Inter.”

Juve FC Says

We could have done better and probably should have, but we need to focus on the next game now.

We face PSV next, and Motta could be tempted to make a number of changes to his team but he needs to trust his guys and give them time to build some chemistry.