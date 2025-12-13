Luciano Spalletti is attempting to find stability as the manager of Juventus, fully aware of the high expectations that come with the role. The Bianconeri coach is working intensely to turn the club’s fortunes around and has already been viewed as one of their more capable managers in recent times. However, the environment remains demanding and unforgiving, with pressure mounting quickly at the Allianz Stadium.

This year alone, Spalletti has become Juventus’ third head coach, highlighting the club’s ongoing instability. Should the current hire and fire pattern continue, there is a realistic possibility that he could face dismissal next year if results do not improve. The club’s leadership are desperate to restore a winning mentality, and Spalletti’s future will depend on whether he can deliver more tangible progress than his predecessors.

Pressure Mounts at Juventus

Juventus are focused on returning to consistent success, and the margin for error is extremely small. While Spalletti’s pedigree includes winning the Serie A, past achievements alone will not secure his position. He must translate his experience into results and impose his ideas decisively on the squad.

There is a belief among some observers that Spalletti has the tools to succeed, yet the club’s patience is limited. Every decision is scrutinised, and the expectation is that his impact should be immediate rather than gradual. This environment places additional strain on even the most experienced managers.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Maifredi Questions Spalletti’s Approach

Despite Spalletti’s credentials, concerns have been raised about his current methods. Former coach Gigi Maifredi has suggested that Spalletti’s honesty may actually be working against him. Speaking via Calciomercato, he said, “I think Spalletti is still tied to his previous experience and doesn’t have the strength of conviction needed to fully support the group. That’s the only explanation I can give for the difficulty he’s having in putting his ideas into practice. Also because the Tuscan coach is very experienced, but he’s making incredible mistakes. He’s taking the blame and proving himself to be honest, but Juve doesn’t need honesty. Here, skill and tactical acumen are needed.”

For Spalletti, the challenge is clear. He must move beyond reflection and ensure his tactical ideas are implemented effectively if he is to survive and succeed in one of football’s most demanding roles.