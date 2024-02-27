Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Thiago Motta, but they could be in for a major challenge for the young tactician’s favor.

The 41-year-old’s campaign with Bologna has been nothing short of sensational.

The Emilians are currently leading the race for the coveted fourth place, ahead of Atalanta, Roma, Fiorentina, Lazio and Napoli.

But while the Italo-Brazilian could manage to lead the Rossoblu to a historic Champions League qualification, his future remains shrouded in mystery, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Bologna are trying hard to convince Motta to sign a renewal until 2026. However, the latter is also reflecting on his other opportunities, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

As the source explains, Juventus have entered the fray for the highly coveted manager. He might well be on top of the club’s list if they were to split paths with Max Allegri at the end of the season.

However, the Bianconeri will be facing a stern battle, as Motta has domestic and European suitors.

In the peninsula, Milan have emerged as another candidate in the race for the 41-year-old’s signature, as Stefano Pioli could be facing the axe at the end of the season.

Moreover, two Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also identified their former midfielder as an option for next term.

The Blaugrana will part ways with Xavi in June, while Luis Enrique’s fate in the French capital remains undecided.

Finally, the source names Porto as yet another suitor in what is escalating into a major battle royal.