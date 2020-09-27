Video: Juve fall behind to Roma after gift from Adrien Rabiot

Roma have broken the deadlock inside the first-half against Juventus, with Adrien Rabiot giving away a penalty.

The French midfielder is clearly caught with his hand high in the air to block the Roma shot, and there is little argument as the Rabiot picks up the yellow, and gives the hosts the perfect opportunity to take a lead.

Veretout does his routine run-up and fires to Szczesny’s right, and the Polish shot-stopper was oh-so close to getting behind it.

31' | GOOOOOOL DA ROMA! Após toque no braço de Rabiot, a arbitragem marcou pênalti. Veretout cobrou e abriu o placar no Estádio Olímpico: Roma 1 x 0 Juventus.#Roma #Juventus #ItalianonoBandSports pic.twitter.com/AFIJW0zlb4 — BandSports (@bandsports) September 27, 2020

Can Juve work themselves back into the tie?

Patrick