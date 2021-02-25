Juve fans regret the sale of former star in 2019

Joao Cancelo spent only one season in Turin, but it was apparently more than enough to convince the Juventus supporters of his capabilities.

The Portuguese was among the best performers for the Old Lady in the 2018/19 season.

Nonetheless, Manchester City came knocking on the door, and the rich English side ended up sealing a transfer for their man.

The Premier League giants paid 28 millions plus the services of Danilo to finalize the deal.

Whilst Danilo and Cancelo both struggled in their first season with their new clubs, they are currently enjoying a much better campaign.

The Brazilian has turned into a key player for Andrea Pirlo’s defense, serving on both flanks, as well as a center back at times.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese is the one who’s catching the eye of the football fans with some highly impressive performances for the Cityzens.

According to ilBianconero, most of the Juventus fans on social media regret the transfer swap between Cancelo and Danilo.

Although some of the supporters appreciate Danilo’s efforts in the current campaign, most believe that the former Valencia player is on another level.

The current Man City star has been evolving his game under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, and has become a vital element in creating the team’s play.

Cancelo has been deployed on both flanks by the former Barcelona manager, and has been affective in all roles.

On Wednesday night, football fans were left in awe as the Portuguese created City’s first goal against Borussia Monchengladbach with a sublime cross that was met by his compatriot Bernardo Silva.