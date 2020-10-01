Juve handed tough CL draw but certainly not the worst

Juventus have been drawn against Barcelona for the group stages of the Champions League, but they will be thankful not be in the group of death.

The toughest group looks set to be Group H, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The next most open group look to be Group A or B, with European champions Bayern set to take on Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow, while Inter Milan will have to get the better of Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach.

All eyes will be on Group G for different reasons. Lionel Messi looks likely to leave Barcelona next summer following his attempt to quit the club earlier in the current window, and his side will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus during what looks to be his last campaign with the Spanish giants.

We will have Dynamo Kiev and Hungarian side Ferencvaros to contend with as we look to bid to win our third Champions League title.

Full UEFA Draw for the Champions League in full:

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter, Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

Juventus can be happy with their draw despite having to travel to the Nou Camp, but I will be very shocked if we wasn’t to win our group in reality.

Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt be looking to assert his dominance over his rival one more time, but could the Catalan giants cause us a challenge this term?

Patrick