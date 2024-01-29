Juventus appears poised to secure the signing of Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson as the Brazilian looks set to leave Rome.

Despite Lazio’s efforts to retain him, and with a contract offer on the table, it has become evident that Anderson desires a move, and Juventus is reportedly ahead of Inter Milan in the race to acquire his services.

Behind the scenes, the Bianconeri have been working on the transfer, and they are believed to be influencing his decision not to extend his current contract.

As the transfer window approaches its conclusion, more attention will turn to free agents like Anderson. However, Juventus reportedly has two reservations about adding him to their squad, as per Calciomercato.

Firstly, at 30 years old, Anderson may not provide long-term value, and his inclusion doesn’t offer Juventus an opportunity for resale. Secondly, Juventus is hesitant due to Anderson’s contract demands, which are deemed high, with the player seeking upwards of 4 million euros per season to agree to terms with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Anderson may not be a youngster, but he has been an effective player at Lazio and has some good numbers this term.

He seems like a player who can do a good job for us if we add him to our group.